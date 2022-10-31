Jackass stuntman Steve-O has finally revealed all behind his break-up with Loose Women and Celebrity Juice panellist Stacey Solomon. The pair had met on the set of Channel 4’s The Jump in 2015 but split after six-months of dating.

The real reason behind the break-up was left rather vague with Steve-O at the time revealing that he had “got what [he] wanted and broke it off”. Stacey Solomon had let the Jackass star meet her two children Leighton and Zachary and was left “really hurt” after it was reported that the stuntman had ghosted her.

However, following the release of his new book ‘A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Bad Decisions’, Steve-O revealed he is still feeling regret for the way it ended, seven years later. He shared details of the relationship in his writing and showed remorse for the way it was all handled, admitting he was “smitten” with Stacey Solomon.

In the book, Steve-O says: “I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off. I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then, poof, I was gone. To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down.”

Over the course of the autobiography, the Jackass stuntman penned that he had dealt with a significant amount of struggles over the course of his life. The TV star has blamed his sex addiction, as well as his issues with drugs and alcohol, as some of the factors that influenced his “self-sabotage” relationship structure.