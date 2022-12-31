ITV’s popular reality singing contest The Masked Singer is set to make its return to the broadcaster, ringing in the New Year with a brand new lineup of characters set to take to the stage. But will the inclusion of a rhino, a pigeon and what has been referred to as ‘knitting’ fool the panel this early into the series?

Presenter Joel Dommett has been confirmed once again to help guide the panel through their audible challenges, with Jonathan Ross , Davina McCall , Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan all set to reprise their roles. As for who will be singing - well, that’s kind of the point of the show.

For those not familiar with The Masked Singer, the show originated in South Korea as King of Mask Singer where celebrities perform songs anonymously in elaborate masks or head-to-toe costumes. The panellists will then guess the identity based on clues the singers give about themselves and after their performances, the singers are voted by the audiences in each round while the panellists do not participate in the vote.

The singer who receives the fewest votes in each round is unmasked and eliminated until the winner is declared. Its popularity in South Korea led to US comedian Ken Jeong bringing the concept over to the United States where it became an instant hit. Jeong was also a panellist during the first season of The Masked Singer UK in 2019, before Covid-19 restrictions led to Mo Gilligan taking over the role.

The show has had moments that have gone on to become popular internet memes: perhaps most notably in 2022 was the viral clip of Ken Jeong walking off set when former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was revealed as a masked singer. The UK version has had its share of surprise celebrity involvement too - with the likes of Natlie Imbruglia , Ne-Yo and Joss Stone at one stage donning the mask and outfit to fool the general public.

Full line up of characters in The Masked Singer 2023

Ghost, Phoenix, Cat & Mouse, Otter, Jellyfish and Knitting are just some of the characters involved in the 2023 series of The Masked Singer

Fawn

Jacket Potato

Piece of Cake

Pigeon

Rhino

Rubbish

Cat & Mouse

Ghost

Jellyfish

Knitting

Otter

Phoenix

How can I watch The Masked Singer?