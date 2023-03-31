News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

ITV confirm Phillip Schofield will not return to This Morning for weeks - who will replace TV host

Phillip Schofield has been missing from This Morning since Monday, and it has now been confirmed he’s not expected back for weeks - here’s the latest update

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

ITV has confirmed that Philip Schofield won’t be returning to This Morning for a number of weeks. This news comes after his absence from his usual spot alongside co-host Holly WIllough earlier this week.

The TV host has been away since Monday (March, 27) and now ITV execs have confirmed he will not be returning next week after the co-hosts’ usual Friday break. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who present the show on Fridays will take over presenting duties as Phil and Holly will take their scheduled Easter break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holly and Phillip have traditionally taken time away from their hosting duties during school holidays including Easter, Christmas and the summer break.

Fan favourite Alison Hammond stepped in on Monday and Tuesday to co-host the show with Holly, After the credits for the show rolled, loud music was playing in the studio as Holly began: "Phillip is having the week off, so all the adults have left the building!"

Most Popular
    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)
    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)
    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)

    The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett stepped in on Wednesday and Thursday. The shake up has been well received by fans, with many praising Joel Dommetts presentation of the show, one view wrote of Twitter: “#ThisMorning oh how I adore @joeldommett on the show. Today the Pelvic Floor section had Joel’s eyes watering I could see & his smiling of wtf am I watching. He’s so likeable for sure. Working well with @hollywills as well. Also, @AlisonHammond worked well too”

    ITV