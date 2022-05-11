It's the FA Cup final - but what would it be like if Wembley was funded by grassroots cash?

How Wembley Stadium would look with grassroots funding (photo: Greene King)

What if Wembley received the same cash as many grassroots clubs?

Saturday, May 14, marks the 150th men's FA Cup final since the first in the 1871/72 season.

Liverpool, who are challenging for trophies on four fronts, will take on Chelsea (whose women's team are also in the ladies' final on Sunday) at Wembley Stadium.

There will be many top players on show in the final including Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.

But what if Wembley received the same funding as many grassroots clubs. Would the final be able to take place at all?

A new design by leading pub company and brewer, Greene King, has revealed what Wembley stadium would look like if it received the same level of funding as a grassroots football pitch.

The graphic, which depicts the pitch and stadium in total disarray, was created to accompany a new report from Greene King’s Proud to Pitch in scheme, which revealed that grassroots football clubs are at risk of losing talent due to poorly maintained pitches.

In many cases for local sports clubs, grass is either overgrown or completely missing, which not only makes gameplay more difficult, but also increases the risk of injury.

A pristine looking Wembley Stadium pitch (photo: Greene King)