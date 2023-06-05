HSBC customers across the UK have reported an outage with the online banking service this morning (June 5). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 8.40 am.

The Downdetector website shows around 500 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports 93 per cent of people are having problems with online banking.

People have taken to Twitter to discuss issues they are having accessing HSBC business banking. One person tweeted HSBC to say: “Did you know that your business banking website is down? Can’t log on. Site not loading at all.”

In response, another said: “Same here, a weekly issue now with @HSBC_UK it seems.” A third asked: “Is business Internet banking down?”

