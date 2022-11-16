I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! signalled the start of winter when it returned to our screens on November 6 with Ant and Dec at the helm. This series will mark the 20th year of the show being on air, and it is the first time the celebs will return to Australia for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the campmates include the likes of DJ Chris Moyles, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Jill Scott and more. However, one particular addition to the cast has caused quite the stir in and out of the camp, that being former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The former Conservative MP said he has entered the camp for “a little bit of forgiveness” following his role in Boris Johnson’s cabinet which was responsible for the UK’s coronavirus response. Mr. Hancock has also expressed regret for breaking Covid rules by having an affair with one of his advisors which ultimately led to his resignation in June 2021.

As expected the public were outraged that Hancock was able to join the show, and proceeded to hammer him with bushtucker trials including him being subjected to the tunnels of doom, one trial with Boy George in which he was subjected to eating a fish eye and more.

As is tradition the eliminations for the show will start around the halfway mark of the three week competition. The camp have already said goodbye to one contestant with Olivia Attwood being forced to leave due to illness.

The public will have their say about who they would like to keep in the Jungle and eventually crown the winner. So, who will be the first campmate evicted from the jungle? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is most likely to leave the I’m a Celeb jungle first?

Here are Bet365 odds on who is likely to be removed from the camp in the first eliminations:

Charlene White - 11/10

Matt Hancock - 9/2

Sue Cleaver - 11/2

Scarlette Douglas - 6/1

Boy George - 11/1

Sean Walsh - 12/1

Chris Moyles - 18/1

Babatunde Aleshe - 22/1

Mike Tindall - 66/1

Owen Warner - 50/1

Jill Scott - 100/1

How to watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

You can watch the show every night on ITV and STV at 9pm. However, if you miss an episode fear not as they will be available on the ITV Hub which can be accessed on your phone, computer, tablet or some TV’s.

Jill Scott, far right, pictured with her I'm A Celeb co-stars, has been tipped to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Who is on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this year?

