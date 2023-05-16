Harry Potter fans must have taken their dose of Felix Felicis as Netflix has announced that all eight Harry Potter films will come to the streaming platform soon. Potterheads are in luck as the highly-anticipated move comes after the film and TV streaming service announced a crackdown on sharing passwords.

The first Harry Potter movie was released 20 years ago and Potterheads have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the films on Netflix for years since the franchise ended. The record-breaking film franchise sees boy wizard Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe) discover he has magical powers as he’s soon whisked away into a spellbinding world of flying broomsticks and magic wands.

Things soon take a darker turn when Harry finds out the reason he wasn’t initially aware of his magical powers is because of evil forces in the Wizarding World in the form of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Feinnes) who we soon learn killed Harry’s parents. The franchise then follows Harry’s journey into adulthood as he uses his magical powers for good in the face of evil.

There are eight instalments of the film franchise to correspond to the seven books – with the seventh book being adapted into two films, directed by David Yates. Several directors took turns directing the movies, with a full list of who directed which one below.

Harry Potter fans will know that the cast – including Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry’s best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively – have all grown up and moved on from the franchise, but they will soon be able to see them in the magical world on the small screen soon.

When will the Harry Potter films be available on Netflix?

All of the Harry Potter films will come to UK Netflix following their release to the US region. The films will be available for your viewing pleasure on Wednesday, May 17.

Netflix UK & Ireland confirmed the news in an official statement on Twitter. The statement reads: “All 8 Harry Potter films come to Netflix UK/IE tomorrow!!”

How many Harry Potter movies are there?

There are eight Harry Potter movies in total. Here’s a list of the movies, their titles and directors:

