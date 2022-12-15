Harry & Meghan Part 2 will be released on Netflix today (December 15), and is set to bring huge revelations surrounding their controversial departure and the Royal Family. The first half of the highly-anticipated series gave an indepth look into the couple’s lives and how they first met.

However, there is strong speculation the second part is going to be where all the secrets are revealed. A new trailer from Netflix from the second half suggests this could be true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trailer gives a dramatic look behind the scenes of the intense scrutiny the couple have endured since their relationship began, and their life after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, withdrew from roay duties in September 2020.

In the opening of the trailer, partner at Schillings Law Firm and Lawyer, Jenny Afia, can be heard saying: “I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.” Afia went on to say that the Palace used Meghan as a ‘scapegoat’.

Most Popular

So, when is the new part of the series out? Here’s a full breakdown of how you can be the first to watch the series.

How to watch Harry & Meghan

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first three episodes of the series are available to stream on Netflix now, and the second half of the series is available on UK Netflix from 8am on Thursday (December 15).

As a Netflix member, you are charged once a month on the date you signed up. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Advertisement Hide Ad

A black and white image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking down a flight of stairs together, hand in hand and smiling (Credit: Netflix)

Harry & Meghan Netflix trailer: Royal’s ‘willing to lie to protect William’

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the first trailer for the second half of the series it looks like Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales will be discussed more as in the first trailer Harry can be heard saying: “They were willing to lie to protect my brother, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

In the first part of the Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan recount the first time they met William, Prince of Wales and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, during episode two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even when Will and Kate came over, I met her for the first time… I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan recalls.

“I was a hugger, always a big hugger, and I didn’t realise that’s really jarring for a lot of Brits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and [Meghan exhales]...and say ‘Oh good, we can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”