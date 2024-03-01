Half of the residents in Peterborough are always in secret competition with others

A poll of 2,000 adults – including those residing in the city – found 33 per cent are covertly ruthless when playing games.

With 44 per cent admitting they’re willing to do 'whatever it takes' to secure victory.

For some (33 per cent), their sense of competition doesn't end when they succeed - as they revealed they are 'bad winners.'

Among those who admit to having cutthroat approach, 59 per cent are so competitive they'll never let others win even to be nice.

The study on behalf of 888 online poker found those polled are especially keen to win when playing boardgames and card games (33 per cent), and sports (35 per cent).

They’re also competitive when it comes to supporting their favourite sports teams (20 per cent) - meaning Posh fans are usually quick to wind up a rival.

A quarter of locals (26 per cent) are eager outperform colleagues in the workplace.

While 18 per cent like to come out top in the style stakes, and others like to outdo others with earnings (20 per cent) and acquiring the latest tech (18 per cent).

While 20 per cent admit they’re eager to be the best at everything – even when doing mundane tasks like peeling potatoes.

It also emerged 87 per cent have a favourite gameshow and 88 per cent have a favourite reality competition show - further underlining their love of competition.

The most popular gameshows locally are ‘The Chase’, ‘The 1% Club’, and ‘Deal or No Deal.’