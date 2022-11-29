Greggs and Primark have joined forces this Christmas by unveiling an exclusive limited edition clothing range for the festive period. The new 24-piece Primark collection has been designed to get the nation in the festive spirit, featuring cosy fits perfect for winter wardrobes and novelty gifts your co-workers will love for Secret Santa.

The range includes a Sausage Roll-patterned festive jumper and hooded throw, and a snug Greggs bobble hat. It also sees the return of the much-loved Greggs clogs, but now lined with soft fur to heat your feet during the colder months.

In addition to cosy threads, the collection also includes a variety of stocking fillers that are perfect for any Greggs superfan, ranging from a branded water bottle to an unmissable phone case. Stationery lovers can rejoice, as the range will include an array of items guaranteed to make your desk stand out, including Sugar Strand Doughnut pens, a Sausage Roll inspired notebook, a pencil case and keychains.

To complete the holiday shop, Greggs fans can also get their hands on Greggs gift bags and wrapping paper, ideal for packaging their favourite goodies. Sarah Jackson, Director of Licensing at Primark said: “Our clothing lines with Greggs have been a huge hit with Primark customers, selling out in record time.

“We’re delighted to bring some festive joy to Greggs fans across the UK and ‘roll’ out a new collection with something for everyone this Christmas, from a sausage roll inspired festive jumper to cosy fur-lined clogs. We’re proud to offer exclusive ranges with some of the nation’s favourite brands and are excited to team up again with an iconic brand like Greggs."

The range will be available in Primark stores nationwide from November 29 until stocks last.

The Greggs X Primark clothing range

Greggs Christmas Jumper - £17.00

Get into the festive spirit by slipping on this knitted Christmas jumper, complete with Sausage Roll detailing.

Greggs Blue Quarter Zip - £18.00

Snuggle up this winter in the Greggs Blue Quarter Zip, decked out with the iconic Greggs logo along the left sleeve.

Greggs Blue Brushed Jogger - £16.00

Keep things casual with these Brushed Joggers. Team with the matching Blue Quarter Zip for a relaxed look and feel.

Greggs Black Hoodie - £18.00

Feel as snug as a sausage in its roll with this logo-emblazoned black hoodie and make the ultimate fashion statement.

Greggs Black Jogger - £16.00

Complete your cosy look with these Black Joggers, adorned with the Greggs logo. Ideal for reaching peak cosiness and style this winter.

Greggs PJ Set - £17.00

Get cosy in this two-piece branded pyjama set. Featuring an oversized shirt and cuffed bottoms, the set is perfect for cold winter evenings (or days!) at home.

Greggs Black Clogs - £8.00

The sell-out of last season, Greggs crowd-pleasing clogs are back just in time for winter, but this time in black with a faux fur lining to keep your toes toastie warm.

Greggs Black Varsity Jacket - £25.00

Roll up in style with the Greggs varsity jacket in black. Showcasing the Greggs logo down one sleeve, this is the jacket of all Greggs fan’s dreams - and perfect for throwing on during the cold winter days.

Greggs Hooded Throw - £16

Grab some snacks, head to the sofa, and wrap yourself up in this super soft and snug hooded throw. The perfect, memorable gift for you or the Sausage Roll lover in your life, to keep warm this festive season.