News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Grammys 2023: how to watch live show, full list of nominees including Beyonce and Taylor Swift

Here’s how you can watch the Grammys 2023 and the full list of nominees

By Beth Franklin
53 minutes ago - 3 min read

Music’s biggest night is just around the corner which will see some of the music industry’s top performing artists in attendance at the Grammys. The likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo and more are on the bill to perform on the big night.

There has been speculation that some of the biggest acts in the music industry have not yet confirmed whether or not they will attend the 2023 Grammys - these names include Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s unlikely that the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce will perform on the big night, but there has been rumblings that Taylor Swift will attend the event. Two of music’s biggest male performers Drake and The Weeknd will not be in attendance as they famously boycott the event due to the diversity criticism the awards face.

So, how can you watch the iconic show live? Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded night.

Most Popular

    How to watch the Grammys 2023

    The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Those hoping to catch the show in the UK can sign up to Paramount+ today and get a free seven day trial.

    The GrammyAwards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday February 5, at 8:30 p.m. GMT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

    Full list of performers for Grammys  2023

    As usual details for the big event are being held tightly under wraps. However, in an official statement on their website, a spokesperson for the event confirmed some of the musical guests who will take the stage on the big night including confirmation that Harry Styles will be performing.

    They said: “We all knew Music’s Biggest Night would be explosive this year. Now, Grammy night just got bigger! The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced. Taking the Grammy stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three Grammy nominations: Album Of The Year (Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Moscow Mule") and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).

    Nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige is nominated for six Grammy Awards: Record Of The Year ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance ("Here With Me"), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Best R&B Song ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)).

    Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven Grammy Awards this year: Record Of The Year ("You And Me On The Rock"), Album Of The Year (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses"), Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses"), Best Americana Performance ("You And Me On The Rock"), Best American Roots Song ("You And Me On The Rock"), and Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days).

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    They finished their statement with: “ Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.” So, stay tuned on People World for the exciting updates.

    Full list of Grammy nominees 2023

    Best Pop Solo Performance nominees:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Adele
    • San Benito
    • Doja Cat
    • Steve Lacy
    • Lizzo
    • Harry Styles

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees:

    • Abba
    • Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
    • Coldplay and BS
    • Post Malone and Doja Cat
    • Sam Smith and Kim Petras

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Michael Buble
    • Kelly Clarkson
    • Norah Jones
    • Pentatonix
    • Diana Ross

    Best Pop Vocal Album nominees:

    • Abba
    • Adele
    • Coldplay
    • Lizzo
    • Harry Styles
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Album of the Year

    • ABBA - Voyage
    • Adele - 30
    • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
    • Beyoncé - Renaissance
    • Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
    • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
    • Harry Styles - Harry’s HouseKendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
    • Lizzo - Special
    • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees:

    • Beyonce
    • Bonobo
    • Diplo & Miguel
    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
    • KAYTRANADA ft. HER
    • Rufus Du Sol
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees:

    • Beyonce
    • Bonobo
    • Diplo
    • Odesza
    • Rufus Du Sol

    Best Instrumental Composition nominees:

    • Paquito D Rivera (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
    • Miguel Zenon
    • (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith, & Casey Rafn)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella nominees:

    • Remy Le Boeuf
    • John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur)
    • ArmandHutton ft. Terrell Hunt & Just 6
    • Matt Cusson Real Kings Return
    • Danny Elfman

    Best Rap Performance nominees:

    • DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross
    • Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
    • Doja Cat
    • Gunna & Future ft.Young Thug
    • HitKidd & GloRilla
    • Kendrick Lamar
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees:

    • DJ Khaled ft. Future & Sza
    • Future ft. Drake & Tems
    • Jack Harlow
    • Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
    • Latto

    Best Rap Song nominees:

    • Jack Harlow ft. Drake
    • DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross
    • Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
    • Kendrick Lamar
    • Gunna & Future ft. Young Thung
    • Future ft. Drake and Tems
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Rap Album nominees:

    • DJ Khaled
    • Future
    • Jack Harlow
    • Kendrick Lamar
    • Pusha T

    Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominees:

    • Amy Allen
    • Nija Charles
    • Tobias Jesso Jr.
    • The King Dream
    • Laura Veltz
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award):

    • Gayle
    • Lizzo
    • Taylor Swift
    • Harry Styles
    • Steve Lacy
    • Beyonce
    • Adele
    • DJ Khaled
    • Kendrick Lamar
    • The Bonnie Raitt

    Best Latin Pop Album nominees:

    • Christina Aguilera
    • Ruben Blades & Boca Livre
    • Camilo
    • Fonseca
    • Sebastian Yatra
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Alternative Music Album nominees:

    • Arcade Fire
    • Big Thief
    • Bjork
    • Wet Leg
    • Yeah Yeah Yeahs

    Best Alternative Music Performance nominees:

    • Arctic Monkeys
    • Big Thief
    • Florence and the Machine
    • Wet Leg
    • Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Music Film nominees:

    • Adele
    • Justin Bieber
    • Billie Eilish
    • Rosalia
    • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
    • Neil Young

    Best Music Video nominees:

    • Adele
    • BTS
    • Doja Cat
    • Kendrick Lamar
    • Harry Styles
    • Taylor Swift
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best R&B Album nominees:

    • Mary J Blige
    • Chris Brown
    • Robert Glasper
    • Lucky Daye
    • PJ Morton

    Best Progressive R&B Album nominees:

    • Cory Henry
    • Steve Lacy
    • Terrace Martin
    • Moonchild
    • Tank and the Bangas
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best R&B Song nominees:

    • Beyonce
    • Mary J Blige
    • Muni Long
    • Jazmine Sullivan
    • PJ Morton

    Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees:

    • Snoha Alegra
    • Baby Face ft. Ella Mai
    • Beyonce
    • Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
    • Mary J Blige
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best R&B Performance nominees:

    • Beyonce
    • Mary J Blige ft. Anderson Paak
    • Muni Long
    • Lucky Daye
    • Jazmine Sullivan

    Best Song Written For Visual Media nominees:

    • Beyonce
    • Taylor Swift
    • Lady Gaga
    • Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo
    • 4*Town
    • Jordan Fisher
    • Finneas
    • Josh Levi
    • Topher Ngo
    • Grayson Villanueva
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Tropical Latin Album nominees:

    • Marc Anthony
    • La Santa Cecilia
    • Victor Manuelle
    • Tito Nieves
    • Spanish Harlem Orchestra
    • Carlos Vives

    Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album nominees:

    • Cimafunk
    • Jorge Drexler
    • Mon Laferte
    • Gaby Moreno
    • Fito Paez
    • Rosalia
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) nominees:

    • Chiquis
    • Natalia Lafourcade
    • Los Tigres Del Norte
    • Christian Nodal
    • Marco A Solis

    Best Música Urbana Album nominees:

    • Rauleeto
    • San Benito
    • Daddy Yankee
    • Farruko
    • Maluma
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) nominees:

    • The Batman
    • Encanto
    • 007
    • The Power of the Dog
    • Succession season 3

    Best Metal Performance nominees:

    • Ghost
    • Megadeth
    • Muse
    • Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi
    • TURNSTILE
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Rock Performance nominees:

    • Bryan Adams
    • Beck
    • The Black Keys
    • Brandi Carlile
    • Idles
    • Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck
    • TURNSTILE

    Best Reggae Album nominees:

    • Kabaka Pyramid
    • Koffee
    • Sean Paul
    • ProtoJe
    • Shaggy
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Record Of The Year nominees:

    • Abba
    • Adele
    • Beyonce
    • Mary J Blige
    • Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
    • Doja Cat
    • Steve Lacy
    • Kendrick Lamar
    • Lizzo
    • Harry Styles

    Best New Artist nominees

    • Anitta
    • Omar Apollo
    • Domi and JD Beck
    • Samara Joy
    • Latto
    • Maneskin
    • Muni Long
    • Tobe Nwigwe
    • Molly Tuttle
    • Wet Leg
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Rock Album nominees:

    • The Black Keys
    • Elvis Costello & The Imposters
    • Idles
    • Machine Gun Kelly
    • Ozzy Osbourne
    • Spoon

    DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Taylor SwiftArtistsSpeculationPerformersHarry StylesAdele