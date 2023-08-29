The police officer who was struck by a train while attempting to save a distressed man on the tracks has died. Sergeant Graham Saville of Nottinghamshire Police, was transported to Queen’s Medical Centre following the incident, but sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday with his family at his bedside.

The man on the railway lines, 29, is also injured but the police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.”

Flags across the force will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

British Transport Police (BTP) - who are leading an investigation into the incident - also paid tribute to Sgt Graham Saville.

Assistant Chief Constable Allan Gregory said: “This is truly devastating news and on behalf of everyone at British Transport Police I’d like to offer sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sgt Saville’s family, and to our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.

“We remain in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working alongside the Coroner’s Office as it progresses.

“It is one of the darkest days in policing to lose an officer in the line of duty, and Sgt Saville’s loved ones will be at the forefront of our minds throughout our inquiries.”

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said: “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and Nottinghamshire Police colleagues of Sergeant Graham Saville, who has lost his life after saving a man in distress on a railway line.