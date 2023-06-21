Glastonbury Festival is around the corner and festivalgoers from all over the country will flock to Worthy Farm for the legendary music event. Around 210,000 festivalgoers are expected to attend the event between June 21 and 25, with Pyramid Stage headliners including Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Sir Elton John over the weekend.

Other acts on the Pyramid Stage this weekend include Lizzo, Blondie and Lewis Capaldi. Over the weekend, more than 1,000 other acts will perform across more than 100 stages at Glastonbury 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Glastonbury tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”. The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes .

As Lizzo is set to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, many people are wondering what time her performance will take place and what tunes she’ll play for fans at Worthy Farm. Here’s everything you need to know about Lizzo’s Glastonbury slot.

Most Popular

Glastonbury 2023 - what time is Lizzo playing?

Lizzo will perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival

Lizzo will perform the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. The singer’s set time is 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Glastonbury 2023 Lizzo setlist

Lizzo’s setlist for Glastonbury 2023 is being kept under wraps until the event. Here’s a list of the songs Lizzo could play as part of her Glastonbury set, based on her last show at the XL Centre in Hartford, US, according to setlist.fm.

Cuz I Love You

Juice

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

Soulmate

Grrrls

Boys

Tempo

Rumors

Jerome

Break Up Twice

Special

Like a Girl

Everybody’s Gay

Water Me

Heaven Help Me

Truth Hurts

I Love You B***h

Good as Hell

About Damn Time

Glastonbury 2023 - how to watch Lizzo on TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad