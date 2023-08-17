News you can trust since 1948
Girl, 14, dies after falling ill whilst attending a Christian sports camp held at top private school in the UK

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 17th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read

A 14-year-old girl has died after she fell ill whilst attending a Christian sports camp held at one of the UK’s top private schools. The teen was taken ill on Monday afternoon (August 14), but died later that evening.

The young girl was taking part at a week-long event at Repton School in Derbyshire which was open for people aged between 11 and 17. The event was brought to an end early following the incident.

Event organisers, Christians in Sport, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, confirmed the young girl’s death in a statement issued on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “On Monday 14th August a young person at our residential camp, Sports Plus, fell ill and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she sadly died later that same evening. We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news.”

    “We look to the comfort and hope we have in Jesus Christ and ask that you join us in prayer for the family and those impacted by this tragedy. In light of these events we took the decision to end the camp.”

    A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman told MailOnline: “We were called to reports that a 14-year-old girl had died after being taken ill in Repton on Monday.

    “Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time. There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

