Giant Willy Wonka sculpture is made entirely out of chocolate

The 6ft 2in model - inspired by the eponymous character in the new movie Wonka - went on display in London's Trafalgar Square. Sculpted into the popular character’s iconic pose, along with a hat and cane, the creation was moulded and hand crafted from more than 100 litres of melted chocolate by sculptor Jen Lindsey-Clark.

The genius behind the sculpture, Jen Lindsey-Clark, says a commission like this is a dream come true

Iconic characters - but sweeter

Jen, who was behind a bust of King Charles ahead of the coronation, said: "As a chocolate sculptor, this was the absolute dream commission. Just about everyone in the world of confectionary has been inspired by the magic of Willy Wonka and Dahl’s inventive storytelling one way or another and I am certainly no exception. I grew up on the books and watched the original Wilder Wonka film religiously every Easter and Christmas as a child, so to have had the chance to bring such an enduring character to life in chocolate has been such a labour of love."

The new film, which is written and directed by Paul King and is released on Friday December 8 by Warner Bros, is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s literary classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.