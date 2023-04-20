Freya Ridings announces ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour: how to buy tickets

Freya Ridings has announced a UK & Ireland headline tour. The BRIT award nominated singer-songwriter will go on the road in September before headlining London’s Eventim Apollo in October.

As the release of her much-anticipated new album ‘Blood Orange’ approaches, Ridings has announced she’s embarking on her first headline tour in four years. Confirmation of the tour follows the big news that Freya will perform at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Freya’s majestic vocal ability has earnt her a gold-certified debut album alongside a BRIT award nomination for Female Solo Artist in 2020.

How to get tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour

General on sale tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ tour are available to purchase via the Ticketmaster website from 9am on April 21.

Freya Ridings full UK & Ireland tour dates

September

17 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

18 - Dublin, 3Olympia

21 - Limerick, Big Top

October

1 - Newcastle, NX

3 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

4 - Manchester, Albert Hall

5 - Leeds, O2 Academy

7 - Norwich, UEA

8 - Nottingham, Rock City

10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

12 - Cardiff, Great Hall

13 - London, Eventim Apollo