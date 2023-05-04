A number of Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito restaurants are set to close their doors across the UK. Twenty-two locations across the two chains’ collection of establishments face closure plans.

The news was confirmed by The Restaurant Group (TRG), who owns both chains, earlier this week. Now a full list of locations have been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a total of 18 locations in which Frankie and Benny will close up and down the country. Chiquito will only face closures in four areas.

Official dates for individual closures across the two chains are yet to be confirmed. However, the 22 sites are expected to close by the end of the month.

Most Popular

We break down which Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito restaurants are set to close across the UK.

Where are Frankie and Benny's set to close?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen

Birmingham - Plaza

Blackpool

Carmarthen

Chesterfield

Eastleigh

Exeter - Marsh Barton

Feltham

Leeds

Lenton

Livingston

Norwich - Riverside

Peterborough

Peterborough - Pavilions West

Street - Clarks Village

Tamworth

Taplow

Tunbridge Wells

Where is Chiquito set to close?