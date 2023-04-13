Holidaymakers heading to Cyprus this year are being warned about an update to the country’s drug law. The popular holiday destination has added laughing gas to its zero tolerance drugs policy.

The UK Foreign Office has now updated its guidance to travellers in light of the change. Their advice says: “Cyprus has a strictly enforced zero tolerance policy towards illegal drugs, which now includes laughing gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are caught with any type of narcotic you will receive either a prison sentence or a hefty fine. The rules against possession of illegal drugs are stricter than in the UK.”

The inclusion in Cyprus’ drug law comes as the UK government looks to ban laughing gas as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour. The move was announced last month.

Most Popular

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or nos, is a gas which is inhaled and gives the user a short, sharp high. It is second to cannabis as the most commonly misused substance among 16-24 year olds in England.

Sometimes, people transfer the gas into a balloon but also ingest it directly from the canister. It can slow the brain and body’s responses, also creating feelings of euphoria and giggling fits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad