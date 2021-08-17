Football Talk: watch episode one of our new Premier League video show

The scoreboard showing the result following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

The 2021/22 Premier League football season got off to an absolute flyer last weekend, and we have a new discussion show for you that looks at all the big talking points.

The Premier League’s return has provided the ideal antidote to the brutal Euro 2020 hangover, and to celebrate the season kicking off we’ve launched a new video show dedicated to the competition.

Football Talk brings you a light-hearted look at all the action across the season, with NationalWorld football writers Jason Jones and Richie Boon firing through three key topics in the time it takes to sink a virtual pint.

Episode one sees the boys give their verdict on “trampoline experts” Norwich City and the rest of the Premier League new boys, Leeds United and the threat of second season syndrome, and Harry Kane’s WWE-like presence (or lack thereof) in his Spurs’ shock 1-0 win over Manchester City.