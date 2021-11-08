First News: Missing book finally returned
First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free
MISSING BOOK FINALLY RETURNED
A LIBRARY book has been returned to Trinity Hall’s Jerwood Library at the University of Cambridge, 50 years late!
The 19th century atlas, published by the Society for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge, mysteriously found its way back to the library after a college reunion. It was last checked out in the early 1970s!
No-one knows who borrowed the atlas for so long, but staff at the library said they were very grateful to have it back, adding: “It’s definitely a case of better late than never!”
Thankfully the library has stopped charging fees for overdue books or they said it would have cost the borrower more than £3,000!
YOUR NEWS
Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.
YOUTH CONSERVATION AWARD
By Kabir Kaul
I AM a 16-year-old conservationist who raises awareness of the green spaces of London.
I represent a number of charities that teach children and young people about nature, and encourage people to discover their local wildlife. Two years ago, I created an online map of nature reserves in the capital. Since then, I have been writing my blog and posting on social media about the importance of these nature reserves and their precious wildlife.
Recently, I received the Youth Conservation Award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) at the House of Lords – it was very exciting! I learned a lot about the charity, which rescues and protects animals around the world, and was fascinated by the work of the other award recipients.
This award has encouraged me to keep campaigning to protect London’s green spaces, and encourage people to notice, appreciate and protect their local wildlife.
DIARY DATES
INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN'S PEACE PRIZE
13 November
The prize is awarded every year to a child who fights courageously for children’s rights.
REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY
14 November
A day to remember all the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in battle during the two World Wars and later conflicts.
ANTI-BULLYING WEEK
15-19 November
Run by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, the week aims to raise awareness of bullying as a serious issue for children and young people. It also includes Odd Socks Day on 15 November.
QUICK NEWS
A five-week-old kitten managed to stow away in a van’s engine for an epic 55-mile journey. The tiny kitty travelled all the way from Liverpool to Newcastle-under-Lyme, before being discovered by the driver. Thankfully, he was unhurt and just had some oily paws and a hungry belly!
A huge collection of gold coins found in a field in Norfolk has officially been declared treasure. That means it must be offered to a museum. A total of 131 Anglo-Saxon coins, alongside four gold objects, have been discovered in the field by metal detectorists since 1991.
WEEKLY PUZZLE
Last week's puzzle answer: voluntary