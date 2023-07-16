Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton on Sunday morning, July 16

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the 200-year-old Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton. However, strong winds are hampering efforts, which has now seen people evacuated from nearby buildings due to “difficult conditions”.

A fire broke out on Saturday evening, inside the iconic, regency-style beachfront hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier. East Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed that no-one has been injured in the fire, but people are being warned to stay away from the area.

The Old Steine and Kings Road were shut, after “significant smoke” was made worse by strong winds that are currently battering the UK. Brighton and Hove City Council have opened a rest centre to provide support to people that have been evacuated from their homes overnight.

The Royal Albion is a 219-bedroom hotel, which was built in 1826 and is run by Britannia Hotels. Parts of the Grade II listed building had already suffered damage after a previous fire broke out in November 1998.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that crews were called to the scene at 5.24pm on Saturday, 15 July, to reports of smoke in the building. At 5am this morning (Sunday, 16 July), a fire service spokesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are scaling back operations at Old Steine, Brighton.”, they also shared that some crews will remain at the scene, which at its height saw 15 engines at the scene.

