A family who flew to Denmark for 24 hours to go to Legoland after bagging £30 return flights say it was cheaper than a day trip to Legoland Windsor.

Nicola, 46, and her husband Alan Sutcliffe, 57, took their son Matthew, eight, to Legoland Billund after realising it would be cheaper than going to Legoland Windsor.

The family, who spent £30 on return flights each, flew from Edinburgh Airport on April 7 2024 at 7.20pm, before staying the night in a private room at Legoland for £165. The next day, they explored Legoland, the Lego House and had pizza before flying back at 9.55pm.

Nicola and Alan say they were shocked when they realised a return train for Legoland Windsor would cost £195 each. They worked out a trip to Legoland Windsor would roughly cost £585 for trains, and £29 each (online) £68 (on the day) for Legoland entry, a total of £672.

For their trip to Denmark, the family spent £93 on flights, £230 on Legoland and Lego House and £165 on accommodation, a total of £488. In flying to Denmark, rather than getting the train to Windsor, the family estimate they saved around £184 and are thinking of visiting Legoland Billund again.

Nicola, Alan, and Matthew Sutcliffe at Legoland in Denmark.