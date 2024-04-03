Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New video shows a team of filmmakers, magnet fishers, tech experts and divers searching a lake to find the magical sword, Excalibur.

The blade is said to have been ordered to be thrown into a lake by King Arthur. The group say they have established some potential locations of Excalibur in Britain and are trying to locate it for a new TV series called ‘Weird Britain’. Underwater camera operators, drone experts and amphibious archaeologists will take part in the hunt for the mythical sword.

Producer Tim Whittard said: “There is much debate about the location of the lake referred to in Arthurian lore. Identifying the lake in question is a riddle which has had historians and researchers arguing for centuries, that is if the lake even still exists – or if the legend is even true in the first place.

“This is the first time we have had the opportunity to use underwater drones or submersible ROVs alongside professional magnet fishers in an expedition of this type. I think it’s a really innovative and fun application of the drone technology which will make for great TV.”

The team search a lake for Excalibur.

Nigel Lamford leads a group called Northants Magnet Fishing, who have been called upon to join the project. Northants Magnet Fishing have a popular YouTube channel on which they share footage of them recovering metallic matter from waterways and canals.

Nigel said: “We’ve not been beaten yet and nobody has the amount of equipment we have. If it’s in there and it’s magnetic, it’s coming out.”