The Epsom Derby 2023 has concluded, despite animal rights activists threatening to cancel the event. The racecourse was on high alert this morning as Animal Rising activists threatened to force the Derby to be abandoned.

The same group of activists previously failed to carry out a similar threat at the Grand National in Aintree back in April. The Jockey Club, which owns and organises the event had previously won an injunction by the High Court last week leading to protester arrests for trying to disrupt the event.

A lone activist was detained by police after storming onto the race track today in front of angry crowds. Police also arrested 19 people attempting to enter the event over plans to cause severe delays to the race.

The protester, who was dressed in a smart shirt and trousers, climbed over the perimeter fence before running onto the track as police officers gave chase. He was quickly detained as a second activist also attempted to jump the fence, but was caught before making it onto the track.

Surrey Police has revealed 19 people were arrested this morning, including eleven people in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours of this morning. A further eight people were arrested in Burgh Heath this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and all remain in police custody.

Who won the Epsom Derby today?

Auguste Rodin won the 2023 Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O’Brien. King Of Steel, sitting at 66-1, was looking highly likely to win before 9-2 August Rodin fought back to take the victory with jockey Ryan Moore.

Where did Frankie Dettori place?

Frankie Dettori was a firm favourite to win the Epsom Derby as he went into his last race on Arrest. However the jockey managed to finish in only tenth place.

Epsom Derby 2023 result

1st - Auguste Rodin - 9-2

2nd - King of Steel - 66-1

3rd - White Birch - 12-1

4th - Sprewell - 14-1

5th - The Foxes - 7-1

6th - Waipiro - 25-1

7th - Artistic Star - 22-1

8th - Adelaide River - 33-1

9th - Dubai Mile - 25-1

10th - Arrest - 4-1 Favourite

11th - San Antonio - 18-1

12th - Passenger - 8-1

13th - Dear My Friend - 100-1