Musicians set to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have started to arrive in Liverpool ahead of the music competition. Eurovision, which will run from May 9 to May 13, will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank arena.

The UK is hosting the competition this year after last year’s winner Ukraine was deemed unable to host due to the Russian invasion. UK entry Sam Ryder finished second in the competition after his performance of the song, Space Man.

Now, artists participating in this year’s Eurovision have started to arrive in the UK ahead of the big event. Eurovision news Twitter account, @ESCdiscord , , has been sharing updates of all the musicians who have made it to the UK in the last 24 hours.

In the Twitter thread, images show Serbia’s Luke Black and his team have arrived in Liverpool alongwith Azerbaijan’s TuralTuranX, Switzerland’s Remo Forrer, Malta’s The Busker, Portugal’s Mimicat and Ireland’s Wild Youth.

Other acts have shared their journey to Eurovision on social media, with Latvia’s Sudden Lights, Moldova’s Pasha Parfeni and Sweden’s Loreen yet to touch down in the UK.

This year’s UK entry Mae Muller has been in Liverpool for the past few days and recently met King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, for the unveiling of the Eurovision stage on April 26. The King reportedly told the singer, "We’ll be watching with great interest, egging you on".

How to watch Eurovision 2023

Mae Muller is currently in Liverpool ahead of Eurovision 2023

