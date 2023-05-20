News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Eurovision 2023: 4 entrants make UK Top 10 the week after song contest - were Mae Muller & Loreen among them?

Four Eurovision entrants made it into the UK Top 10 this week following the song contest last weekend - but were Mae Muller & Loreen among them?

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 20th May 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read

Following the success of Eurovision 2023, the Official Charts has revealed which countries made the top 10. This year marks the first time four Eurovision entries have featured in the listing  at the same time – but which ones made the cut?

Winner Loreen unsurprisingly makes  an appearance as the 2023 Song Contest made her the first woman to win Eurovision twice. Her winning entry Tattoo debuted at number two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The track is so catchy that it even out-performed Loreen’s previous Eurovision entry, Euphoria, which peaked at number 3. Speaking to Official Charts, Loreen said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support that I’m receiving right now, especially from my UK friends that've been with me since day one. 

“The UK's become my second home, and to receive a new peak there with Tattoo means the world to me. Thank you for being a part of the journey. Together, we've created history.”

Most Popular

    But which other countries have reached the Top 10 UK charts? And after the UK’s disappointing result of second to last at the grand final, did entrant Mae Muller do better among her home country’s listeners?

    Eurovision entries that reached the Top 10

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Here are all the Eurovision entries to feature in this week’s top 10 and what position they got to:

    • Loreen, Sweden - Tattoo - 2

    • Käärijä, Finland - Cha Cha Cha - 6

    • Mae Muller, UK - I Wrote A Song - 9

    • Alessandra, Norway - Queen Of Kings - 10

    Related topics:2023EurovisionHomeHistory