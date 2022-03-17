England's luckiest stadium at the Six Nations, data reveals

Pure luck or pure skill

As the 2022 Six Nations concludes this Saturday, fans will hope to be the 16th man for the final game of the tournament. But is there a particular stadium that England have excelled in more than others?

Liverugbytickets.co.uk used historic Six Nations statistics from 2000-2022 to discover which stadium England has scored the most tries in.

England's luckiest stadiums

Rank Stadium Country No. of matches Total tries Tries per match 1 Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy 6 30 5 2 Twickenham Stadium, London England 57 202 3.54 3 Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales 11 21 1.91 4 Stade de France, Saint-Denis France 11 18 1.64 5 Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Scotland 12 17 1.42 6 Aviva Stadium, Dublin Ireland 6 7 1.17

Liverugbytickets.co.uk can reveal that England’s ‘luckiest’ stadium to play in is the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. England have been victorious in all six games they have played against The Azzurri in their new home, scoring an average of 5 tries per game.

The Roses once again scored 5 tries when they travelled to Rome last month (February 13th), winning the game 33-0.

Completing the top five is Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland. England kicked off their Six Nations campaign at Murrayfield against Scotland, in the worst way possible: losing the evenly matched contest 20-17.

The English have scored 17 tries in 12 games at the stadium (1.42 per match), whereas the Scots average 1.56 tries per game at their home stadium, with both teams scoring 1 try each in this year’s match.

Stadiums with the most tries per match across all Six Nations games