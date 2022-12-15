Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins took Netflix by storm when it dropped in 2020, and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of its third season which is expected to arrive this month. Many people liken it to popular TV show Sex in the City, as both shows feature a young woman living the so-called ‘dream life’.

The show frequently has the main characters wearing designer clothes, frequenting the hottest bars and jet setting across the country, which is quite the lifestyle for someone.

in their 20s living on their own. Experts at New Casinos have analysed Emily’s lifestyle and how she can afford it on her salary, which is estimated to be €45,251 (£39,063.65), and converted the costs from euros to British pounds.

A spokesperson from the gambling website, said: : “When it comes to our favourite fiction TV shows, we sometimes have to remind ourselves that it isn’t a reality. Emily in Paris is a show in which extravagance is at the core but it’s interesting to see just how unrealistic the luxurious living of Emily is. The findings are a friendly reminder that her lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire, given that her salary doesn’t cover half of her spending.”

As is often shown when portraying the ‘dream life’ Emily, the protagonist, is rarely seen wearing something that is not designer. It’s obvious that the character is quite the spender when it comes to her bold wardrobe. Valentino, Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Balmain are just a selection of the luxury brands she is be spotted in; although one of her more expensive choices is the Vassilis Zoulias yellow printed jacket that she is seen wearing in the fourth episode of season two, which comes with a price tag of £44,889.83.

The study found that based on the prices of some of the fabulous clothing that we see her roaming the streets of Paris in, Emily is estimated to spend a total of an overwhelming £63,853.73 annually on clothes and accessories.

So, what is the full breakdown of costs to live like the Netflix icon? Here’s a full breakdown of how much the Emily in Paris lifestyle would set you back.

How much would it cost to live like Emily in Paris

The study found that, overall, Emily spends £99,782.72 a year to maintain her lavish lifestyle, which is precisely £60,719.07 over her annual income.

Emily pays around £27,545.09 annually for rent, leaving her just £11,518.56 for the whole year to cover other expenses. It’s no surprise given that it is in Place de l’Estrapade in the 5th arrondissement, right near the Pantheon – one of Paris’s major attractions.

Utilities are another essential expense, and Emily’s bill would come to £1,972.60 a year. Emily has quite the lifestyle in Paris, taking full advantage of its wonderful nightlife and restaurants. The study found with the assumption that she does so twice a week, she would spend around £2,693.39. It’s expected that Emily spends £1,077.36 keeping up with this hobby over an annual period of two cocktails a week.

With the assumption that Emily uses taxi’s to get around Paris, after she admitted to getting lost in the first season, she would spend her £2,450.98 a year on transport. In true millennial fashion, Emily Cooper is seen grabbing coffee a lot. The study used the average price of a regular cappuccino in Paris and totaled the bill at £189.57 per year under the assumption that she indulges once daily for five days a week.