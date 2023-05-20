An EasyJet flight was forced to make an ‘emergency stop’ after onboard passengers reported a “burning smell” on the plane. The flight was bound for London Luton but landed at Manchester Airport on Friday evening.

The passenger in question alleged the emergency landing was caused by a ‘generator failing. After the flight landed, they tweeted: “My EasyJet flight home from Glasgow to Luton has had to make an emergency stop at Manchester due to a generator failing and smells of burning electricals! So much for this being a quick option.”

Footage uploaded to social media shows fire crews attending the plane shortly after it touched down. According to Flight tracking service RadarBo, the flight - which originally departed from Glasgow airport - declared ‘an emergency’ and ‘diverted’ to Manchester.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that the fight EZY612 from Glasgow – London Luton on May 19 diverted to Manchester due to a technical issue with the aircraft. The aircraft is currently being inspected by our engineers.

“The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.

