Every year, many people give up one of their guilty pleasures such as chocolate, alcohol or junk food in the name of Lent. The 40 days of fasting is usually practised by those of the Christian faith in the lead-up to Easter celebrations.

Lent is known as a time of repentance, fasting, and preparation for Easter. And although Lent lasts for 40 days, it does not include Sundays.

The 40-day period is a time for Christians to reflect on when Jesus fasted and suffered in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights. According to the Bible, Jesus was tempted by Satan during this time but he did not give in.

Christians participate in Lent in a bid to grow closer to God before Easter. Shrove Tuesday, which is also known as Pancake Day, takes place the day before Lent begins.

The day symbolises when Christians would eat up rich foods such as eggs and milk before fasting. This year, Lent began on February 22, which is also known as Ash Wednesday.

Easter is upon us and that means the end of Lent is too - here’s everything you need to know about the holy period

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is Lent

For those who practise the Christian faith, Lent is a time of repentance, fasting, and preparation for Easter. Christians participate in Lent in a bid to grow closer to God before Easter and use it as a way to reflect on when Jesus fasted and suffered in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights.

Shrove Tuesday, which is also known as Pancake Day, takes place the day before Lent begins.

What does Lent mean?

Lent stems from the Old English word Lencten, meaning spring tide or spring season, to mark the lengthening of days.

When does Lent 2023 end

Since 1969, Catholics have stopped observing Lent on “Maundy Thursday” or “Holy Thursday,” which means Lent will end on April 6.

However, traditionally Lent has ended during “Holy Week,” on “Holy Saturday," which is Saturday, April 8.

What do people give up for Lent?

The goal of Lent is about religious and spiritual growth. Christians who take part will eliminate a practice or vice which hinders their relationship with God, and many use Lent to give up something they over-indulge in.

Those who participate will give up items of luxury or indulgence such as sweets, alcohol, junk food, and meat. The 40-day period is about growth for most people and they use this time to begin something new, like establishing new friendships or starting a new hobby.

