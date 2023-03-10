Drivers in the UK have been issued with a warning as some motorists need to renew their driving licence every few years or could face a £1,000 fine. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) put out a tweet to remind drivers of the rule.

The DVLA wrote: “You need to renew your licence every 3 years after you turn 70. Do it online now – it’s easy, quick and secure.”

Drivers who reach the age of 70, or are going to turn 70 within 90 days must renew their driving licence every three years to legally drive on the roads. If drivers aged 70 and over carry on driving, their driving licence and motor insurance would not be valid and would be classed as committing a serious offence if they are stopped by the police.

If drivers are found to be driving without a valid licence or insurance it could result in stringent penalties including a heavy fine of up to £1,000, having your car seized by the police or getting points on your licence.

The DVLA has an online service to allow drivers to renew their licences quickly and easily.

How to renew a driving licence

If you need to renew your driving licence you can do so via the government website.

You can the online service to renew your British driving licence if you’re 70 or over, or will be 70 in the next 90 days, and meet the following criteria:

your British licence has expired – or it’s going to expire within 90 days

you’re a resident of Great Britain (there’s a different service in Northern Ireland)

you meet the minimum eyesight requirement

you aren’t prevented from driving for any reason

Once you reach 70, you must renew every 3 years.

However, you cannot use the online service to renew a C1 (medium-sized vehicles) or D1 (minibus) entitlement - you must do this by post.

Drivers are being warned by the DVLA to renew their licence

How to use DVLA online service

If you haven’t used the online service before, you need to register with:

an email address

addresses of where you’ve lived for the last 3 years

your National Insurance number (if you know it)

a valid UK passport number (if you want to change the licence photo)

DVLA will send you a confirmation email once you’ve applied. You might be asked to take part in research by email, but you can opt-out.

Can I drive while the DVLA has my licence?

You can drive while your licence is being renewed if you meet all the following conditions:

you have the support of your doctor to continue driving

you had a valid licence

you only drive under the conditions of the previous licence

your application is less than a year old

your last licence wasn’t revoked or refused for medical reasons

you’re not currently disqualified

you weren’t disqualified as a high-risk offender on or after 1 June 2013

