Officers received a report of a male having been stabbed in the vicinity of Hill Top Avenue, Harehills at around 11.06am yesterday (September 30).

Police attended and found a seriously injured male in Back Hill Top Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another male was found in a nearby address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A third male was located with a serious injury to his hand.

The 46-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment. A further male, aged 48, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

A scene is in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, said: “Clearly, it is an absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way, and we will be doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances and see that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We have now been able to identify both of these men. One is a 53-year-old who lived locally, and we have specialist trained officers supporting his family. The other is a 65-year-old man and enquiries are ongoing to trace his family.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist our enquiries.