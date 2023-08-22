An amazing video has captured the moment a pod of playful dolphins were caught swimming alongside a lifeboat of a North Yorkshire seaside town. The footage, which was taken in Whitby, shows the adorable animals leaping from the water as they circled the RNLI lifeboat.

The group appeared to be in a friendly mood, sticking close to the boat as it entered the town’s harbour walls. Paul Wilson, who captured the moment on camera, said seeing the marine mammals in action was “amazing”.

He told the BBC : “The dolphins are never far away from the coastline and I think they liked the sound of the boat.” The animals were swimming alongside the RNLI’s Lois Ivan lifeboat, which bears the name of over 10,000 loved ones on the letters and numbers on the lifeboats bow.

The lifeboat was out at sea as part of the charity’s annual flag weekend display, during which the crew raise money for their cause. Station manager Barry Brown praised the “generous” supporters and fundraisers who supported the event and added he couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.

He said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better flag weekend this year, the weather stayed dry. It was wonderful to meet so many of our generous supporters.