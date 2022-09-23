In an apparent attempt to get their child in for free, a couple at Disney World have been recorded posing their school-age child as a baby using a pushchair.

The video has caused debate and mixed opinions. While some have branded it “genius”, others are less impressed by the deception.

In the video, a Disney World employee checks inside the baby stroller, decides nothing is amiss and allows the family through. As a result, the “baby” is apparently let in for free.

Once they have successfully entered Disney World, the mother then lifts the child out of the stroller and onto its feet.

She then takes the blanket used to cover the child’s legs, folds it up and moves on into the park. Currently, the video has more than seven million views on TikTok and more than 800,000 likes.

The current price of admission for an adult at Disney World is $109 - meanwhile, a child’s entry fee is $104.

However, children under the age of three can enter Disney World for free.

Some Twitter users downplayed the video, saying that “things like this happen every day” while others complained that such an act may drive up the prices for everyone else and could also result in a ban on strollers in the park..