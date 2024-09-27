Dame Maggie Smith: Legendary actress dies in hospital age 89, family confirms
In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday, September 27.
“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
One of the most distinguised actresses in living memory, Dame Maggie was perhaps best known for playing Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, as well as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey. But she lended her services to a variety of projects on both the big and small screen, from kids film Gnomeo and Juliet to Shakespeare’s classic Othello.
