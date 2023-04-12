Dame Deborah James’s devastating cancer journey is set to be told through a new and moving BBC documentary. The brave campaigner and journalist sadly died in June last year at the age of 40 after a long battle with stage four bowel cancer. She left behind her husband Sebastien Bowen and two children.

Her family announced her death in a post on her Instagram page, saying: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy.”

Deborah, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, worked as a teacher before becoming a newspaper columnist In June 2021, after undergoing multiple treatments, James said her cancer was moving in "the wrong direction" and that the drugs she was taking were no longer effective.

In the last month of her life, Deborah declared on social media she was receiving end-of-life treatment at her home in Surrey. After the post was published, the mum-of-two received a generous donation of £3 million from her followers for her campaign, Bowelbabe.

According to the BBC, the documentary features clips and words from her social media pages including voice notes, TikTok and Instagram posts and never-before-seen phone footage and home videos, which she shared with her friends and family.

A close friend of Debroah said the documentary captures her warm and loving spirit.

“The film really captures Debs so perfectly, her spirit, her life force and her overwhelming desire to ‘kick the cancer can down the road’, not just for herself but for everyone living with cancer.

“It’s a wonderful reminder of her infectious love of life, she taught me and so many others what it means to truly ‘live’.”

Bowel cancer checks are at a record high after Dame Deborah James’ death

The documentary, which will air on BBC Two on Monday April 17 at 9pm, ends on a poignant clip from her last BBC podcast.

She tells listeners: “It’s amazing how much you wish for another sunset or another cuddle. You can’t leave things until tomorrow, because there might not be a tomorrow.