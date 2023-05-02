News you can trust since 1948
Costa Coffee summer menu 2023: Full list of food and drinks coming to the chain

Costa Coffee brings summer early to customers with its new drink and food additions.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

Summer has come early at Costa Coffee as the chain has confirmed its upcoming drink and food additions for the season. Customers will be able to get a taste of summer at the coffee shop starting this week.

The coffee chain is set to launch its summer range of drinks and foods on May 4 ahead of the upcoming season.

Joining the menu will be a range of refreshing fruity beverages as well as several new food items, including both snacks and sweet treats. As well as some new additions, last year's Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé will also make a comeback on the summer menu.

Costa is also set to welcome the new Refreshers range to its roster of drinks. Their launch will see three of the new iced drinks arrive on the menu, which all combine a mix of fruity flavours.

    We break down what food and drinks are joining the Costa menu this summer. 

    Costa Coffee Summer 2023 menu - list of new food and drink additions

    Drinks

    • Blueberry Bubble Frappé

    • Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé

    • Mango Berry Bubble Tea

    • Iced Whipped Latte - available in Vanilla, Caramel and Choco

    • Watermelon and Mint Refresher

    • Apple and Rhubarb Refresher 

    • Blood Orange and Yuzu Refresher 

    Food

    • Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto Pasta Salad

    • Chicken Roasted Pepper and Tomato Pasta Salad

    • Caramelised Red Onion & Mature Cheddar Pizzetta

    • Grilled Pepper, Mozzarella & Pesto Pizzetta

    • Eton Mess Blondie

    • Salted Caramel Popcorn Brownie

    • Neapolitan Muffin

    • Belgian Chocolate Chunk Cookie

