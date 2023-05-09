Thousands of people claiming Universal Credit and other benefits are set to be hit by another payment change in May. It means you may find your payments arrive earlier than normal.

This is because there is a third bank holiday coming up on Monday, May 29. If you’re due a benefit payment on a bank holiday, you usually get paid on the previous working day.

The same thing happened during the most recent bank holiday which was Monday, May 8 to mark the Coronation of King Charles on May 6. The next bank holiday will take place next Monday, May 29 which is the Spring Bank Holiday.

While being paid earlier may seem like a positive thing, it means you will need to make your money last as you have a longer wait until your next payment date. Here’s what you need to know.

Benefit payment dates for May bank holidays

There are three bank holiday dates in May 2023:

Monday, May 1

Monday, May 8

Monday, May 29

People who were due a benefit payment on Monday, May 8 were paid on Friday, May 5. If you’re expecting a payment on Monday, May 29 your benefit will likely be paid on Friday, May 26,

If you’re due to be paid on a different day, you won’t need to do anything - the money will be paid into your account as normal. The amount you’re due to be paid will also remain the same.

If you are expecting a payment and it doesn’t come through, you should contact the relevant helpline . Keep in mind that phone lines and Jobcentres will be closed on bank holidays so you will have to call on another day.

How often are benefits paid?

How often you get paid depends on what type of benefit you claim such as Universal Credit, Here are when certain benefits are paid:

Child Benefit is usually every four weeks on a Monday or Tuesday.

Attendance Allowance - Usually every four weeks

Carer’s Allowance - Weekly in advance or every four weeks

Child Benefit - Usually every four weeks, or weekly if you’re a single parent or you or your partner get certain benefits

Disability Living Allowance - Usually every four weeks

Employment and Support Allowance - Usually every two weeks

Income Support - Usually every two weeks

Jobseeker’s Allowance - Usually every two weeks

Pension Credit - Usually every four weeks

Personal Independence Payment - Usually every four weeks

State Pension - Usually every four weeks

Tax credits - Every four weeks or weekly