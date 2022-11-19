Christmas is not only the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most expensive time of the year. From food to energy, saving money this year has become increasingly important, especially with the cost of living crisis looming over the UK.

In a recent poll of 20,000 adults by PayPal UK found that 44 per cent will feel financial pressure this festive season, with three quarters of those too proud to split costs. And despite 43 per cent wanting to make grand plans for the festive season, 30 per cent will be making cutbacks this year to help with keeping on top of their finances.

Cost-cutting plans include ‘bring your own bottle’ celebrations, each person bringing a dish for Christmas dinner, entertaining fewer guests and some families making their own gifts. Experts at Utility Bidder have shared five tips to help homeowners enjoy an energy-efficient Christmas - from cooking to festive lighting.

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder , said: “ Christmas is a time to celebrate and enjoy precious time with family and friends. But unfortunately, due to the cost of living crisis and high energy costs, the festive period this year will leave many homeowners feeling anxious about their finances.

Most Popular

“Although the UK is experiencing financially difficult times, this doesn’t mean that Brits can’t enjoy the Christmas period like many of us have done over recent years. We can all implement changes to our everyday lives over the coming months that will help to create an energy-efficient Christmas , such as purchasing LED lights for your Christmas tree and turning the thermostat down when cooking or when you have guests around.

“Simple changes such as using LED lights instead of non-LED lights can help to reduce your energy usage by 10% and at a time when every penny matters, these are simple changes that will help to go a long way in such difficult times.”

Use pan lids when cooking

On Christmas day the oven and hob are often in use for long periods of time. When using pans to boil vegetables, make sure to place the lids on top of the pans as not only will this help to cook the food quicker, it will also play its part in reducing energy usage by around 10%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opt for LED lights

Whether they’re used to decorate the Christmas tree or the exterior of the house, lights play a big part in adding a touch of festivity to the home. When choosing lights, opt for LED as it has been reported they use just 10% of the energy of non-LED, which will help lower your energy bills.

In a recent poll of 20,000 adults by PayPal UK found that 44 per cent will feel financial pressure this festive season, with three quarters of those too proud to split costs.

Switch lights off

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s more than likely the majority of UK households will add additional lights to their home over the Christmas period, mainly for decorative reasons. When leaving the house or when you go to bed, make sure to turn the lights off as this will help to cut your energy usage significantly.

Lower the thermostat

Over the Christmas period, people tend to cook more often and have family and friends around to celebrate the festivities. When the oven and hob are in use and more people are in the home, this will increase the surrounding temperature, which means you can lower the thermostat in order to save energy and not feel a chill.

Keep TV usage to a minimum

Advertisement Hide Ad