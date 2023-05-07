Coronation concert: Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert - here’s why
Zoe Ball was due to present the coronation concert live from Windsor Castle, but has confirmed on Twitter she has pulled out of the event. The radio presenter said the sudden decision was down to health reasons.
Ball revealed on Twitter that she has been taken down by a sickness bug, which has stopped her from presenting. She said: "Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me.”
Zoe Ball also confirmed who would replace her at tonight’s event. The 52-year-old said it would be her Radio 2 colleagues Scott Mills and Dermot O’Leary present the concert in her absence.
She added: “I was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later @radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered. I’m heading back to bed.”
The concert is set to feature a number of stars including Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Take that. It will be live on BBC1 at 8pm.
Who is playing in the coronation concert?
As well as the one-off performance from the Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art, the following artists will be performing and appearing.
Katy Perry
Take That
Lionel Richie
Tiwa Savage
Andrea Bocelli
Paloma Faith
Lang Lang
Nicole Scherzinger
Olly Murs
Pete Tong
Steve Winwood
Vula
Jerub
Sir Bryn Terfel
Freya Ridings
Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken word performance.
When is the coronation concert at Windsor Castle?
The coronation concert will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle from 8pm. This is the first time a concert has been held here.
If you weren't lucky enough to get a ticket, you can catch all the action on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, or listen to it on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at 8pm.