Christmas 2022: What are the most in-demand children’s toys this Christmas? Including Barbie and Playdoh

While it’s always hard to fulfil all your kids’ Christmas wishes, some presents are more wanted than others.

By Dennis Morton
30 minutes ago - 2 min read

While many regard the season as the best time of the year, it is so easy to disappoint a child by not fulfilling their wishes and getting them the Christmas present they so wanted. Like every year, some children’s toys are in higher demand this year, and if you’re unlucky you might miss out altogether.

For Christmas 2022, Barbie tops the list of the most in-demand children’s toys. In fact, according to data by Zendbox, the Barbie Dreamhouse is the most popular by a large margin.

The Barbie Dreamhouse has been searched for over 90,000 times in the last month alone, so if your kids have hinted that it’s on their list, it’s a good time to try and retrieve one before the shelves run empty. The popular doll takes a total of five spots on the top 30, with number two on the list being the Barbie Dream Camper.

Some toys never run out of fashion, and LEGO is once again one of the most in-demand toys for Christmas 2022. The LEGO Friends Horse Show Trailer, LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon and the LEGO City Express Passenger Train are all high-demand toys that many kids can’t wait to unwrap from under the tree this year.

    Gilson Pereira, Marketing Director at Zendbox, said: “With the countdown to Christmas just around the corner, you may be wondering what to get your little one. With ever-expanding ranges and new releases, it can be tricky to decide what toys your child will love the most this Christmas if they haven’t provided a list.

    “Even when the kids have decided on what they’d like, the next step is sourcing the gifts, with the best-sellers each year often selling out due to high demand. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 30 most searched for toys within the past month so that you can check out what industry experts and parents are expecting to be a big hit this year – and also what has the potential to sell out.

    “Online retailers themselves can use these findings to get ahead of the online giants and maximise sales. Around November 22nd is when parents appear to start searching for that perfect gift, so don’t leave it too late to secure the toy you have your eye on with plenty of time before others beat you to it!”

    30 most in-demand children’s toys Christmas 2022

    Barbie tops the list of the most in demand Christmas toys.
    1. Barbie Dreamhouse: 90,500 monthly Google searches 
    2. Barbie Dream Camper: 9900 monthly Google searches 
    3. Playdoh Ice Cream Truck: 8100 monthly Google searches 
    4. DJ Bouncin Beats: 5400 monthly Google searches 
    5. Le Mieux Pony: 2900 monthly Google searches 
    6. Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll: 1600 monthly Google searches 
    7. Sink and Sand Game: 1600 monthly Google searches 
    8. VTech Jotbot: 1000 monthly Google searches 
    9. Throw Throw Avocado: 880 monthly Google searches 
    10. Gigi the Giraffe: 590 monthly Google searches 
    11. One Trick Pony Game: 590 monthly Google searches 
    12. Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll: 480 monthly Google searches 
    13. Barbie Fashionista Dolls: 480 monthly Google searches 
    14. Jiggly Pets Noodle Pink Pup: 480 monthly Google searches 
    15. Pokemon TCG Tin: 480 monthly Google searches 
    16. Lego Friends Horse Show Trailer: 390 monthly Google searches 
    17. Barbie Career Dolls: 320 monthly Google searches 
    18. Jumping Sumo: 320 monthly Google searches 
    19. Lego Technic Monster Jam Megalodon: 260 monthly Google searches 
    20. Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit: 260 monthly Google searches 
    21. Playmobil City Life Recycling Truck: 260 monthly Google searches 
    22. Tick Tock Brick Nock: 260 monthly Google searches 
    23. Duplo Wild Animals of South America: 210 monthly Google searches 
    24. Lego City Express Passenger Train: 210 monthly Google searches 
    25. Lego Creator Expert 10293 Santa’s Visit: 210 monthly Google searches 
    26. Super Smile Dentist Kit: 210 monthly Google searches 
    27. Chad Valley Dinosaur Waterfall Bath Toy: 170 monthly Google searches 
    28. Lego Dots Big Message Board: 170 monthly Google searches 
    29. Pictionary Air Star Wars: 170 monthly Google searches 
    30. Roller Disco Peppa: 170 monthly Google searches 
