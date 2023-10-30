The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022 has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. (Credit: PA)

A police officer charged with murder following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba will be named publicly. The Metropolitan Police firearms officer, who had previously been known only as NX121, is facing trial at the Old Bailey over the shooting of 24-year-old Mr Kaba in Streatham Hill, South London.

The officer will now be named publicly on January 30. Mr Kaba, a father-to-be, died from a single gunshot to the head on September 6, 2022 after the Audi he was driving was blocked by a police vehicle and an officer shot him through the car windscreen.

Judge Lucraft said that the officer’s name and date of birth will be made public next year, but that their home address or any image of them cannot be published.

The Metropolitan Police marksman was charged with murder on September 20 this year, with the Crown Prosecution Service choosing not to publicly name the officer at that stage ahead of an application to keep him anonymous.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day, where District Judge Nina Tempia put an order in place banning publication of anything that would identify the officer, ahead of further legal hearings at the Old Bailey.