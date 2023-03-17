Chris Brown has caused controversy as he appeared to grab the throat of former Love Island contestant Natalia Zoppa as she joined him on stage for his show in Manchester. Brown is currently on the UK leg of his world tour, named ‘Under The Influence’

It’s not the first time the R&B singer has done so, as previously he grabbed another woman around the throat and launched her phone into the crowd as he tours the UK with a jam-packed schedule.

Zoppa featured on the popular ITV 2 show - which this week wrapped up its ninth season in 2020 on the first ever winter series. She joined as a Casa Amor contestant, coupling up with Luke Mabbott before the two parted ways later in the show.

She appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as she sat in a chair on the stage, egging on the personal performance before Brown grabbed her throat and started to perform a racy dance move on her.

Brown has been one of the biggest R&B artists since bursting onto the scene back in 2005. In 2022, Brown won the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 AMAs, and Best R&B/Soul Male artist at the Soul Train Awards.

Chris Brown performs at Staples Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

