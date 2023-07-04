Chester Zoo is on the look-out for a new zookeeper to look after the penguin and parrots at the famous attraction. If you love animals this could be the job for you as you will spend everyday caring for a number of species of birds.

The post will involve the daily care and husbandry of a wide range of bird species including: Parrots, Penguins, Passerines, Hornbills and Pheasants. Chester Zoo says it aims to set a benchmark for animal welfare and the successful candidate must be able to deliver an excellent level of animal husbandry for the birds in their care, ensuring that all enclosures and facilities are maintained to the highest possible standards.

Chester Zoo is looking for a dedicated, hard-working individual with excellent avicultural knowledge and a proven track-record of practical experience of bird husbandry in a zoological setting. Proven experience in the care and exhibition of birds in a zoological or bird collection is essential.

How to apply

Visit the Chester Zoo website to submit your application

The ideal candidate will have:

An HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience

Proven experience in the care and exhibition of birds in a zoological or bird collection

Excellent avicultural knowledge and experience of bird husbandry, diet and reproduction techniques

Have a strong work ethic

Be an enthusiastic, dynamic and motivated team player

Enthusiasm for and the understanding of modern zoos and the conservation challenges zoos face

Outstanding observational skills, with a high attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Competency in the use of computers and basic software packages, including ZIMS software, would be advantageous for this role in order to maintain accurate records. A full driving licence valid in the UK is essential.

A full clean UK driving licence is essential

The package