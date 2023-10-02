Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The subject of the EU has caused psychodrama and strife within the Tories for years - and even after Brexit, today the Conservative Party Conference saw a violent struggle.

But this time the chaos that erupted wasn't internecine arguing - instead a well-known pro-EU protester was violently wrestled out of the event. Steve Bray, who is known for his long-standing protest outside parliament, was kicked out after he bellowed "what are the Brexit benefits?" at a pro-Brexit event. There was an altercation between Bray and a member of the audience, before he was escorted out prompting the audience to yell profanities Bray walked out shouting "Brexit bulls***" in ugly scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commotion took place at a fringe meeting called Can the Tories Win? by the pro-Brexit Bruges group, with Lord Daniel Hannan, Barry Legg and Tim Congdon due to speak. Mr Bray was escorted from a meeting of the right-wing group outside the secure zone in Manchester city centre after interrupting a speaker.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing a blue pro-EU T-shirt, Mr Bray said: “Where are the Brexit benefits?” After briefly grappling with an audience member, he was escorted from the venue, continuing to protest and describing the attendees as “losers”.

Most Popular

The meeting at the Friends’ Meeting House on the subject of whether the Conservatives could win the next election had been due to be addressed by party vice-chair Lee Anderson but the Ashfield MP pulled out at short notice. Bruges Group chairman Barry Legg said Anderson had been allocated another event by the Conservative Party, prompting boos from the audience.

Mr Bray has staged a long-running protest against Brexit, with a weekly demonstration in Parliament Square while the House of Commons is sitting, and has come to Manchester to protest at the Conservative conference.