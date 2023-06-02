Producers behind the The Dog Academy are on the hunt for misbehaving dogs and their owners to take part in a brand new series of the show.

The Channel 4 series, produced by Five Mile Films, is set to return to our screens after the success of its first season, although the exact release date has not been confirmed.

The eight-part series, which aired in March 2023, has expert dog trainers come up against some of Britain's naughtiest dogs as they work to get rid of their bad habits.

Each episode sees a different dog's journey and training progress.

The Dog Academy consultant and lead trainer Victoria Stilwell says the process is "all about training in a positive way”, so you can be rest assured your dog will be in safe hands.

If you’re an overwhelmed dog owner with a misbehaving pooch - now is your chance to relieve your stress.

How to apply to appear on The Dog Academy:

To apply to appear on the show, simply head to the Cast It Reach website. From there, you will need to fill out an application form and attach a photo of yourself and your dog.