Labour’s Keir Mather was able to overturn a 20,137 Conservative majority and earn himself the nickname of ‘baby of the house’. At just 25 years old, he becomes the youngest MP in the House of Commons.

Born in Hull in 1998, Mr Mather grew up near Selby and went on to study history and politics at Oxford University, graduating with a first-class degree. He previously worked as a parliamentary researcher for shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, and more recently as a senior public affairs adviser at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

He also became a political leadership scholar at the Blavatnik School of Government, according to the University of Oxford. After winning his seat in the North Yorkshire constituency, with a majority of 4,161, Mr Mather said he "understood the enormity of what has just happened".

After being asked how he felt about becoming the "baby of the House", he joked that he had "heard far worse”. Labour leader Keir Starmer said Mather would be a "fantastic MP who’ll deliver the fresh start that Selby and Ainsty deserves".

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, described the result in Selby and Ainsty as a "historic win", adding she was "pretty certain [Mr Mather]... understands some of the challenges his generation faces".

