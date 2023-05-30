You can now apply to appear in the next Britain’s Got Talent series. The application process has officially opened to the nation meaning you might be in with a chance at performing in front of royalty.

Previous series winners have gone on to become household names including the likes of Diversity and Paul Potts and George Sampson.

Winners are awarded a £250,000 cash prize and a slot to perform at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance. Last year, the competition was won by comedian Axel Blake. He beat ventriloquist Jamie Leahey.

Recently, a number of exceptional acts have made it through to semi-final shows, including a powerful dance group and a talented magician.

The anticipated semi-finals began on Monday, May 29 and is airing each weeknight until Friday, June 2. The series finale will air on Saturday, June 3.

If you want to showcase your talent in front of millions next year - here’s how you can.

How to apply to appear on Britain's Got Talent: