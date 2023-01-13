Brit Awards 2023 nominations announced with Harry Styles and Wet Leg taking the lead - here’s the full list
The nominees for this year’s Brit Awards have been announced with Harry Styles and newcomers Wet Leg leading the way with four nominations each.
The Brit Awards are back, praising the best musicians of the past year with some major, and smaller, names receiving several nominations. Topping the list with four nominations are Harry Styles, who’s song As It Was was the most streamed song in the UK in 2022, and Isle of Wight newcomers Wet Leg.
Close behind, with three nominations in three categories each, are Stormzy, Cat Burns and The 1975. And for the first time ever, a Eurovision act is recognised in the awards with Sam Ryder being nominated for best new artist.
Talking to BBC News, Sam Ryder said: "Well, I never knew that. So the shock and awe on my stupid face is completely legitimate. That’s amazing.
"Sometimes you’d watch the Brits and realise how far you still were [from success]. It would be hard to keep the faith, keep your spirit. So I just feel completely overwhelmed to be in a position where I’m included amongst my peers."
This year’s awards will be the second one since gender specific categories were scrapped, merging female and male into one best artist category. But despite the change, this year sees no female artists among the nominees.
The number of female or female fronted bands nominated has decreased from 46% to 42% in the 2023 edition, despite major releases from some of the UK’s biggest names like Florence + The Machine and Charli XCX.
With four nominations, newcomers Wet Leg are up for best album, best group, best new artist and best alternative/rock. Rhian Teasdale told BBC News the amount of nominations were “so unexpected”.
She added: "When we started the band, we literally thought we were going to get to go to a few festivals, so to be going to the Brits and to be nominated is a bit more than we bargained for.”
Harry Styles’ 2023 has been anything but a letdown with his single As It Was becoming the most streamed song in the UK last year. His latest album, Harry’s House, was met with critical acclaim and reached number one in multiple countries.
The Brit Awards 2023 will air on February 11, 2023, with comedian Mo Gilligan hosting for the second year running.
Brit Awards 2023 nominations
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
Best group
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid to Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best international artist
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines DC
- Gabriels
International song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
- Kojey Radical
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Mimi Webb
- Wet Leg
Rising Star
- Flo - winners
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
Best alternative / rock
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Pop / R&B
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith