The baton of power has been passed from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss as the now former prime minister officially stepped down from his role.

Johnson gave a departure speech outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning where he gave his support to the incoming Liz Truss.

In his speech he also gave thanks to the support he and his family had received during their time in number 10.

Here are some of the key takes from the speech, and what exactly Boris Johnson said about his replacement in Downing Street

How did Boris Johnson open his speech?

In a similar manner to what we’ve seen from him in the past, Johnson opened his speech with a pally start.

“Well - this is it, folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning.

“In only a couple of hours, I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race.

“They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

What did Boris Johnson say about Liz Truss?

In multiple parts of the speech, Boris Johnson gave reference to the incoming Liz Truss, calling on his fellow party members to unite behind her.

He said: “It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her programme and deliver for the people of this country because that is what the people in this country want.”

Johnson added that he believes the government will lead the country through the tough crisis it is currently experiencing.

“I know that Liz Truss, and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis, and this country will endure it and we will win.”

Did Boris Johnson mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Within the speech, Boris Johnson talked of the support his government has given to Ukraine following their invasion by Russia.

He said: “That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.

“People who organised those early supplies of weapons to the heroic Ukrainian armed forces, an action that may very well have helped change the course of the biggest European war for 80 years.

“If Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people, then he is utterly deluded.”

Who is Cincinnatus?

During the speech, Boris Johnson also referred to himself as Cincinnatus, as he said: “And like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough. And I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”

Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus was a Roman statesman who left his job as a farmer to answer the call of the city and lead the Roman army to victory in around 440BC.